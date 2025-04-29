Wanted criminal held for firing incident in Delhi's Gokulpuri

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a wanted criminal involved in a recent shooting incident in Gokalpuri area of the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rahul alias Tinku, a resident of Ganga Vihar, had been on the run since the April 1 incident and was also wanted in connection with a 2014 attempt to murder case.

Complainant Sanjeev Sharma reported that an unidentified person called out his name, kicked open the main gate of his residence, and opened fire, the police said.

"Though no injuries were reported, Sharma alleged that the attack was instigated by Rahul, who had previously threatened him. CCTV footage later confirmed the firing. Acting on tip-off, the accused was arrested on Monday," said the police officer.

Upon verification, it was found that a non-bailable warrant had already been issued against him. Rahul has a long history of criminal involvement. His record includes cases of murder, attempt to murder, robbery, and grievous assault, the police said.