Wanted criminal held in Delhi's New Usmanpur

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) A wanted criminal was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Imran alias Kala (21), was intercepted around 2 am near Zero Pushta, during a routine checking operation, they said.

"When signalled to stop, Imran, who was riding a motorcycle without a registration plate, allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire on the police team," the officer said.

Police said the accused fired again while attempting to flee, prompting the team to retaliate.

In self-defence, the team fired two rounds, one of which hit the accused on his left leg. He was overpowered and apprehended, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI BM NB NB