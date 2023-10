Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) A wanted criminal involved in several cases in Jammu and Kashmir was arrested from Kishtwar district on Friday, police Parvaiz Ahmed, of Kishtwar’s Dewaro area, was evading arrest since 2021, they said.

The police teams conducted raids at various locations in the district and arrested the absconder, they said.

Ahmed was involved in several criminal cases registered at several police stations, including Reasi, Udhampur, R S Pura, Bishna and Kishtwar, they said. PTI AB NB