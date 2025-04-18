Wanted criminal injured in encounter with Delhi Police in Dwarka area

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A wanted criminal was injured in an exchange of fire with police in the early hours of Friday in Delhi's Dwarka area, an official said.

Akshay alias Golu (30), a resident of Dharampura, Najafgarh, was wanted in a recent robbery case on April 17. He is identified as a "bad character" at Najafgarh Police Station and with 13 cases of robbery, snatching, theft, and Arms Act violations against him.

He was found around 5 am on Friday near Jai Vihar Nala Road along with a stolen motorcycle, a senior police officer said.

"When the police team asked him to surrender, he opened fire. Police fired back in retaliation and a bullet hit his left leg," the officer said.

Akshay fired two rounds, while three rounds were fired by the police team, police said.

A pistol and two bullets were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Akshay has been subjected to preventive action 10 times, most recently on January 18 this year.