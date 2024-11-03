Wanted criminal injured in encounter with police in UP

Mau (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A wanted criminal was on Sunday injured in an encounter with police here early Sunday, police said.

Deepak alia Devdutt was shot at when he opened fire on the police party near Saraon village in Kopaganj police station area at about 4 am, an official statement issued here said.

Devdutt, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, has been admitted to a hospital with gun shot injuries.

A sum of Rs 9,710, country-made pistol and cartridges were recovered from him, it said.

Devdutt was wanted in a number of criminal cases, including that of loot, Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Singh said. PTI COR ABN DV DV