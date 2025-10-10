Wanted criminal injured in police encounter in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A wanted criminal was injured after an exchange of fire with police in Delhi's Narela Industrial Area, officials said on Friday.

He was apprehended and immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

A police team had received specific information that he would be in the area on a black scooter and that he would be carrying a firearm. Acting on the tip-off, they began searching for him.

"When a scooter matching the description was spotted near G Block, Narela Industrial Area, the police team tried to intercept it. The rider opened fire at the police, firing two rounds. In self-defence, police retaliated with three rounds, one of which hit the man in his right leg," a senior police officer said.

The injured man was identified as Aftab Alam alias Atti, a resident of Bawana, police said.

According to officials, Aftab is a repeat offender involved in multiple cases of snatching, robbery and murder registered at various police stations. Police have seized the scooter and recovered a firearm from his possession.

Further investigation is underway, and legal action has been initiated, officials added.