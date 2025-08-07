Wanted criminal injured in police encounter near UP'S Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A man wanted in multiple murder cases was injured in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) near Shivrajpur crossing here on Thursday.

Additional Director General, Law and order, Amitabh Yash, said the STF received credible intelligence that Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh was on his way to Prayagraj along with an associate to carry out a a crime.

Acting on the tip-off, the Prayagraj STF team laid a trap near Shivrajpur crossing to intercept the accused.

However, upon being challenged, Ranjan opened indiscriminate fire at the police team using an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol, he said.

Ranjan sustained bullet injuries during the retaliatory firing and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, The STF recovered the AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a large quantity of live and used cartridges, and a motorcycle from the spot.

Further legal proceedings and investigations are underway, he said. PTI