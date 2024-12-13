Wanted criminal 'Kala Bandar' arrested after shootout with police in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A man wanted in multiple cases of snatching, theft and illegal arms possession, was arrested by the Delhi Police following a brief shootout near the Kapashera area in southwest Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Vipin alias Kala Bandar (22), was shot in the leg during the shootout and is currently receiving treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

The operation was carried out by the Kapashera Police Station on Wednesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surendra Choudhary.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police set up a trap near FIMT College after learning of Vipin's arrival in the area. As officers moved in to apprehend him, the accused resisted arrest and fired at the police in an attempt to escape. One bullet struck the bulletproof vest of a head constable," he said.

The police returned fire, with one shot hitting Vipin in the right leg, he added.

A pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession and the crime scene was secured for forensic inspection, the DCP said.

"Vipin is a resident of Kapashera and has been linked to over nine criminal cases, including snatching, theft, and offenses under the Arms Act. He was also wanted in a high-profile snatching case registered at Vasant Kunj Police Station," he said.