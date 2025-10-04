Wanted criminal killed during encounter in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) A wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on him was killed in an encounter here on Friday, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told reporters that acting on a tip-off police teams surrounded the criminal, Mehtab.

"A gunfight ensued during which Mehtab sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him dead," the SSP said, adding that two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire.

Sub-Inspector Lalit Kumar and Constable Aleem sustained bullet injuries and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Police recovered a revolver, a pistol and a motorcycle from the encounter site.

The SSP said Mehtab was named in over 18 cases, including for extortion, robbery and murder. He was wanted in connection with a recent case of planned robbery targeting a jeweller in Budhana town. PTI COR CDN RUK RUK