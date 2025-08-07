Wanted criminal killed in encounter with STF near UP'S Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A man wanted in multiple cases of murder was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) near Shivrajpur crossing here on Thursday.

Additional Director General (law and order), Amitabh Yash, said the STF received credible inputs that Ashish Ranjan alias Chhotu Singh was on his way to Prayagraj along with an associate to carry out a crime.

Acting on the tip-off, the Prayagraj STF laid a trap near the Shivrajpur crossing to intercept the accused.

However, upon being challenged, Ranjan opened indiscriminate fire at the STF using an AK-47 rifle and a 9 mm pistol, the ADG said.

Ranjan sustained bullet injuries in retaliatory firing and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, the officer said.

The STF recovered the AK-47 rifle, 9 mm pistol, a large quantity of live and used cartridges, and a motorcycle from the spot.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the ADG said. PTI ABN ARI