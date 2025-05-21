Wanted criminal killed in encounter with UP STF in Barabanki

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) A wanted criminal with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday evening in Barabanki district, an official statement said.

According to the statement issued by the STF here, the deceased has been identified as Gyan Chand Pasi, a resident of Gonda district.

The encounter took place after the STF received specific intelligence that Pasi was hiding in the Ramnagar locality in neighbouring Barabanki district.

"A team led by STF Inspector Arun Kumar tracked down the accused and confronted him near Chaukaghat. During the exchange of fire, Pasi sustained gunshot injuries. He was taken to the district hospital where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment," the STF statement said.

The STF officials informed that Pasi has over 75 cases registered against him across various police stations. These included charges of murder, dacoity, robbery, and other serious offences.

The statement further added that police recovered a cache of illegal arms from the accused, including a .32 bore pistol, a rifle, a .315 bore gun, a 12 bore gun, and a large quantity of live cartridges.

Pasi had recently been involved in a violent dacoity in Biksir village under Umri Begumganj police station limits of Gonda district. During the incident, which occurred on the night of April 24 and 25, a young man in the house was allegedly killed by Pasi and his gang, officials said.

With his death, STF officials said that efforts are now underway to trace and apprehend the remaining members of the gang. PTI KIS NB