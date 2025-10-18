Wanted criminal killed in police encounter in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 18 (PTI) A wanted criminal, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was killed in an encounter with police in the Kandhala area of Shamli district, officials said on Saturday.

Forty-year-old Nafees was wanted in 34 cases of murder, dacoity, and kidnapping, Shamli Superintendent of Police (SP) N P Singh told reporters.

During the encounter on Friday night, Nafees was shot in retaliatory firing and suffered two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Singh said.

The SP said police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest. PTI COR CDN RHL