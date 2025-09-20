Wanted criminal nabbed after gunfight in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, Sep 20 (PTI) A wanted criminal was nabbed after a gunfight near Sonti village on the Ladwa-Pipli Road here, police said on Saturday.

Aman, a native of Jainpur Jatan village, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his capture, they said.

He was shot in the legs and taken to a hospital, they said.

A country-made pistol was recovered from him.

Police had received information that a man was roaming on a motorcycle without a number plate and that he was carrying a weapon.

A police team responded to the tip-off and spotted the suspect.

When he was challenged to surrender, Aman fired two rounds at the police team. In retaliation, the team opened fire, injuring him in the legs, police said.

Inspector Surender Kumar said Aman was also involved in a firing incident at a jewellery store in Yamunanagar. PTI COR CHS VN VN