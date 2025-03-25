Wanted criminal nabbed in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a most-wanted criminal involved in multiple offences, including NDPS violations, gang shootouts and attempted murder, an officer said on Tuesday.

According to the police, Shiv Shankar alias Gela had several non-bailable warrants issued against him.

Gela was taken into custody at north Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area.

During interrogation, he confessed to a recent stabbing of a minor and his involvement in a gang-related shootout that left two injured. He was also linked to drug trafficking, with his associates caught selling heroin.

"Gela has a history of violent crimes and was wanted in multiple cases, including attempted murder and handling stolen property," a senior police officer in a statement said. PTI BM BM VN VN