Wanted criminal shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 21 (PTI) A wanted criminal was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne unidentified individuals in a park here in Jamalpur Colony on Wednesday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Pradeep, alias Billa.

According to police, the victim had a history of criminal activities with half a dozen cases registered against him at various police stations. He was wanted by the police.

Jamalpur SHO Dalbir Singh said the incident occurred when Billa was taking a stroll in the park, located in a densely populated area.

The assailants managed to escape after the incident, he said.

The police are currently investigating the matter and examining CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators.

Further investigation is underway, police said.