Wanted criminal shot dead in encounter with police in UP's Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with police here, officials said on Wednesday.

A tip-off was received about the presence of some criminals in the Khetasarai area here on Tuesday night. Based on the information, a search was launched and the criminals opened fire at the police team during the operation, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Pal Sharma.

Wanted criminal Prashant Singh alias Prince was killed in retaliatory firing. A total of 28 cases, including that of murder, robbery and dacoity, were registered against him in Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Faizabad and Mumbai, the SP said.

According to officials, police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to his arrest.