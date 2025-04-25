Wanted criminal shot dead in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) A wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head was shot dead in a gunfight on Thursday evening here, police said.

Police said Rinku Gurjar was absconding in connection with a murder case.

He allegedly opened fire at a resident, Azad and left him critically injured. Azad was taken to the hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

"During the course of the incident, Rinku was also shot, and he died on the spot," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said.

"We received information that a man had died of a gunshot injury in Panchli Khurd village. A police team was immediately dispatched to the scene. During the preliminary investigation, the deceased was identified as Rinku Gurjar, a wanted criminal carrying a cash reward," SP said.

"We are investigating all angles. It is too early to draw conclusions," SP Mishra said, noting that a detailed inquiry is underway.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further legal action is being taken, police said.