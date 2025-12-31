Wanted criminal shot in leg after attacking Gujarat cop during transit from Assam

Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) A history-sheeter facing charges under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act was shot in the leg by police after he allegedly attacked a police officer and attempted to escape while being transported from Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Ashok Panwar alias Ashok Bishnoi, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dahod, according to a press release issued by the State Monitoring Cell (SMC) of Gujarat Police.

According to the SMC, more than 27 criminal cases were registered against Bishnoi in Gujarat, including serious offences under the GCTOC Act and liquor prohibition laws. He had been absconding in more than seven cases for the past year.

The Gujarat Director General of Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information regarding the whereabouts of Bishnoi.

He is the prime accused in a case registered earlier this year at the State Monitoring Cell police station in Gandhinagar under the GCTOC Act and had been evading arrest since the FIR was filed.

Bishnoi, a native of Jalore district in Rajasthan, was apprehended from a hotel in Dispur area of Guwahati, Assam, in the early hours of December 29 based on technical and human intelligence inputs, according to SMC's release.

After completing legal formalities in Assam, Bishnoi and two other suspects, who were staying with him at the time of the raid, were being transported to Gujarat in two SUVs.

Police said that on the night of December 30, while the vehicles were passing through the Limdi–Limkheda road in Dahod district, Bishnoi suddenly grabbed the seat belt and wrapped it around the neck of the police sub-inspector driving the vehicle, allegedly attempting to strangle him.

Despite repeated warnings and use of force, the accused did not release his grip and intensified the attack, creating a life-threatening situation for the officer, police said.

To save the policeman and prevent an escape attempt, Police Inspector R G Khant fired a single round from his service pistol, which struck Bishnoi in the right leg, forcing him to release the officer, according to the release.

Bishnoi was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Dahod. His condition is stable, it stated.

Subsequently, a fresh offence was registered against Bishnoi at the State Monitoring Cell police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including the attempt to murder, assault on a public servant, and obstruction in the discharge of official duties. PTI PJT PD NSK