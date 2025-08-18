Wanted criminal surrenders before police in Jharkhand's Palamu

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 18 (PTI) A criminal wanted by the police in over three dozen cases surrendered in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday, a senior officer said.

A total of 37 cases, including those pertaining to grave charges, were registered against Dabloo Singh alias Gautam Kumar Singh in various police stations, Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan said.

He wanted to join the mainstream of society, the SP said.

A native of Phulang village in Lesliganj police station area in Palamu district, 48-year-old Dabloo Singh had stepped into the world of crime two decades ago, she said.

Criminals from Garhwa, Latehar, Chatra, Hazaribag, Ramgarh, Ranchi and East Singhbhum districts were working for the gangster, Ramesan added.

Dabloo Singh was absconding ever since he was named as an accused in the murder of rival gangster Kunal Singh in Medininagar Town police station area in June 2020.