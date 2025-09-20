Wanted criminal Uttam Yadav killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand's Chatra

Chatra, Sep 20 (PTI) Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh police on Saturday evening shot dead wanted criminal Uttam Yadav in an encounter on Bagra Jaba Road under Simaria police station limits in neighbouring Chatra district, officials said.

Hazaribagh SP Anjani Anjan said acting on intelligence inputs, a police team was camping on the road when the criminal started firing at them.

"There was an encounter and Yadav was killed. We have recovered the weapon and the bike used by the criminal," Anjan said.

The SP said Yadav was wanted for various crimes in Chatra, Hazaribagh and in different cities of Bihar.

"In fact, the Bihar government had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on the criminal," he added.

Yadav, a native of Surhi Mohalla in Chatra, came under the police radar after a video went viral in June, in which he was seen carrying a self-loading rifle (SLR) and claimed responsibility for firing at a jewellery shop in Hazaribagh.

He had also allegedly attacked a police team and threatened coal traders in the area.

Police have sent the body to Chatra Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination. PTI CORR ANB MNB