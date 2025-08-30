Wanted Delhi robber arrested in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 29-year-old accused, wanted for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 50,000 in Delhi's Sadar Bazar, has been arrested from Rajasthan's Singhana, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Mahesh alias Golu, was wanted in a case registered on December 2, 2024, in connection with a robbery of Rs 50,000 in cash along with two other accomplices near Teliwara chowk, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Mahesh allegedly choked the complainant and fled with the money. While one of the robbers, Aakash alias Matthi, was caught on the spot, Mahesh managed to escape, he added.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided his hideout in Rajasthan and nabbed him.

"The accused was constantly shifting locations to evade arrest. He was found working at a roadside eatery in Singhana," the officer said.

It was revealed during interrogation that Mahesh was allegedly involved in at least six other criminal cases, including robbery, burglary, rape, and a case registered under the Railway Protection Act. The accused has a non-bailable warrant issued against him in a 2022 robbery case registered at Nabi Karim police station and another warrant in a Railway Protection Force (RPF) case lodged at Lahori Gate, he added.

"He has previously been arrested in cases of robbery, burglary, and even rape under POCSO Act," the DCP added.

Mahesh's alleged past involvements include cases dating back to 2015 and 2016 under serious charges, officials said.