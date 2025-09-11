Wanted drug smuggler held in Rajasthan's Pratapgarh, MD drug worth over Rs 50 crore seized

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Police on Thursday claimed to have busted an illegal drug manufacturing factory in Pratapgarh district, seizing 17.4 kg of MD powder from the unit, an official said on Thursday.

In a joint operation conducted by the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Pratapgarh district police on Wednesday night led to the arrest of a fugitive Jamshaid, alias Jammu Lala.

He was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000 and had been running the MD manufacturing factory, a senior police officer said.

Police seized 17.4 kg of MD powder, more than 70 kg of chemicals, and various tools used for manufacturing the drug. The international market value of the seized drugs is estimated to be around Rs 50 crore, he said.

The AGTF team received a tip-off regarding the location of the illegal factory. After days of surveillance, the team confirmed that the wanted smuggler Jammu Lala was operating the manufacturing facility in a shed in Tanda Bada area in Pratapgarh, the officer said.

Acting on the information, a raid was conducted with the assistance of the local police. PTI SDA OZ OZ