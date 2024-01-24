Wanted drug supplier among five arrested in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Jan 24 (PTI) Five criminals, including a wanted drug supplier, were arrested with heroin worth Rs 28,000 and weapons in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

While the drug peddler, Farman Ali alias Munna, is wanted in several cases, the other four criminals allegedly aided heroin smugglers in their business, they said.

Acting on specific information, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Ali for transferring Rs 4.5 lakh to a Punjab-based drug smuggler in exchange for heroin, they said.

Police said they also recovered cash amounting to Rs 1,29,000 and heroin worth Rs 28,000 from him.

Advertisment

Ali was operating from Balole Khad in Jammu and Kashmir and supplied heroin to small drug peddlers. Several cases are registered against him, they said.

Four hardcore Punjab-based criminals, who aided heroin smugglers, were also arrested in Samba with sharp-edged weapons and cash worth Rs 1.15 lakh, according to police.

A separate case has been registered against them under the Arms Act, police said.

They said the accused have been identified as Shubham alias Shubi, Sukhchain Singh alias Bobi, Bablu alias Rocky, and Mohit Sharma, all from Amritsar. PTI AB DIV DIV