Wanted for fraud, Angad Chandhok brought to India after deportation from US

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Angad Singh Chandhok, who was wanted for alleged fraud in India, was brought here after his deportation from the US in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said on Saturday.

A US court convicted Chandhok in 2022 for being part of an international tech support scam that defrauded Americans, many of them elderly, of their life savings, the US Department of Justice had said in a statement after his conviction in 2022.

"An Indian national who sought asylum in the United States and then played a critical role in ensuring that an international tech-support scheme succeeded in defrauding Americans, many of them elderly, of their life savings, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison, announced US Attorney Zachary A. Cunha," it said.

He was also wanted in India for fraud cases, it added.

In California, Chandhok allegedly operated a long-running and complex money laundering network, in which he created and used shell companies to move millions of dollars stolen from Americans through an online tech support scheme, and later an online travel fee scheme, the statement said.

"Chandhok, who had at least five others working at his direction, was in direct contact with high-ranking international members of the scheme," it said. PTI ABS ARI ARI