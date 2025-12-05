Wanted for killing his mother, man caught from India-Nepal border

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a man wanted for allegedly killing his mother in 2017 from the Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border, officials said on Friday.

According to investigators, the accused, Animesh Jha (42), a resident of Dwarka, had allegedly murdered his mother on suspicion that the latter had transferred her property to his sister.

Jha was arrested soon, and he allegedly confessed to his crime during the investigation, they said.

Jha was declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2024 by a Dwarka court for evading trial in the case registered under Section 302 (Murder) of the IPC. He had been on the run since 2020 after failing to surrender following an interim bail, they said.

The police conducted advanced mobile-based analysis, collected intelligence inputs and maintained sustained surveillance across suspected hideouts. His movements were finally tracked to Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district along the Indo-Nepal border.

On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the team laid a trap and apprehended him from Nautan Road near Sonauli in Uttar Pradesh, an officer said.

Jha, a B.Tech graduate, was reportedly dependent on drugs, which had led to ongoing disputes with his mother. His father had died earlier, and the family comprised only the mother and two siblings.