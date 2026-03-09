Wanted for killing woman in Punjab, man held in Sambhajinagar after 18 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) A 34-year-old man, on the run after allegedly killing a woman in Punjab last month, was nabbed in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a joint operation by the city crime branch and the Railway Police, an official said on Monday.

According to police, the accused, Gurvinder Singh alias Goldie, along with two others, allegedly murdered a woman in Patiala on February 19.

The victim's family had refused to perform her last rites until the accused were arrested.

Singh was apprehended at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station after he arrived in the central Maharashtra city by Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express on March 8, the official said.

"We received a tip-off from the Punjab police that the suspect was traveling to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by a train. Acting on the information, the crime branch in coordination with the Railway Police nabbed Gurvinder Singh when the train arrived in the city," he informed.

The accused tried to run from the station premises, but was caught after a brief chase, according to the official.

A Punjab police team arrived in the city on Monday to take Singh's custody. The accused was produced before a local court, which granted his transit remand till March 12 to the Punjab police, the official said. PTI AW RSY