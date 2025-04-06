Wanted gangster arrested in J-K’s Udhampur

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) A gangster, wanted by police in Jammu and Kashmir and neighbouring Punjab, was arrested in Udhampur district here on Sunday, officials said.

Amir Khan, a resident of Khoon village, was arrested in a well-coordinated operation, based on reliable intelligence regarding his movement from the Majalta area, a police spokesperson said.

He said the accused, wanted in numerous criminal cases including rape, drug trafficking, attempt to murder and illegal possession of weapons, attempted to evade but was overpowered and taken into custody.

Khan was wanted in at least half a dozen FIRs registered across various police stations of J-K and Punjab, the spokesperson said.

He said Khan was a member of a gangster group which was active in Manhor Gopala, Check Deyala, Check Manga Gujjrain, Mandhara, Rakh Brotia, and Vijaypur in Udhampur and Samba districts.

"His apprehension has given a blow to criminals operating in the area and provided a sigh of relief to the local residents," the spokesperson said.