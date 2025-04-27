Wanted Haryana criminal out on a joy ride lands in police net in Delhi's Dwarka

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) A wanted criminal from Haryana out on a joy ride has been arrested from Delhi's Dwarka, police said on Sunday.

The accused Harish alias Monu (27), a resident of Gubhana village in Haryana's Jhajjar, had been on the run after a firing incident earlier this month, they said.

A case was registered against the arrested accused and his associates in Jhajjar after the incident.

Harish was intercepted near Kakrola Ganda Nala by a police team on April 17, acting on a tip-off.

A loaded pistol, four live cartridges and a black Thar used in the Jhajjar firing incident was recovered from his position, police said.

According to a statement from Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh, Harish already has cases including robbery, attempt to murder and possession of illegal arms registered against him.

Police said during interrogation Harish admitted that he was keen on building a name in the world of crime. PTI BM RUK RUK