Wanted HNLC cadre linked to 2024 Shillong IED blast surrenders

Shillong, Feb 27 (PTI) A wanted cadre of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) in Meghalaya, allegedly involved in the 2024 IED blast in the state capital, surrendered before district police in Mairang, DGP I Nongrang said on Friday.

"Senior leader of the militant outfit, Samuel Wahlang Pahsyntiew, alias Samuel Wahlang, laid down arms before the Eastern West Khasi Hills SP on February 25 in the presence of his family members, village elders and senior police officers," the DGP said.

He is a resident of Umpohwin village in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to the DGP, Wahlang is suspected to have been involved in the IED blast near the Syndicate Bus Stand, close to the Punjabi Lane, at Iewmawlong in Shillong on March 9, 2024, besides other similar incidents in the past few years, police said.

Officials alleged that HNLC cadres have been trying to lure young people to join the unlawful association over the last two years. PTI JOP MNB