Wanted in 50 cases, Bengal-based criminal held in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) A West Bengal-based criminal, wanted in 50 heinous crimes like murder, rioting and the kingpin of a counterfeit currency racket was arrested by the Delhi Police, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused, Assadullah Biswas (61), had in 2016 led a mob to burn the Kaliachawk Police Station in West Bengal, they said, adding that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had attached his assets in the year 2020.

"Biswas is a hardcore criminal and has a wide spectrum of crimes, including attempt to murder, extortion, arson, arms act, explosive act, counterfeit currency, terror funding," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsha Vardhan said.

According to the police, Biswas has cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police recovered six mobile phones from his possession which he was using to mislead the investigating agencies.

"Biswas was wanted in a case of riot and murder in Malda in West Bengal which was registered against him on August 18," the DCP said.

Police said that he was arrested by the special staff of the central district on Wednesday at 10 pm from a hotel under the Nabi Karim police jurisdiction.

"Secret information was received by the special staff that a wanted person namely Assadullah Biswas, resident of Malda, who is involved in more than 50 heinous cases is currently hiding in a hotel. Being a dangerous accused, a team was formed to track him down," DCP said.

The officer said that the team swept through the hotels and zeroed in on the exact room where Biswas was staying.

During interrogation, Biswas informed that he has studied up to class 12th at a school in Malda. He has been involved in criminal cases since 1984. He was arrested in September 2016 after he led a mob to burn the Kaliachawk Police Station.

He claimed that he and his family have many political links, DCP said, adding that Biswas came to Delhi on September 7 by train.

"After his arrest, he has also been jointly interrogated by officers from various agencies," the DCP said. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM HIG