Wanted in multiple cases, DU graduate arrested after five years on the run

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) A Delhi University graduate wanted in multiple cases, including for robbery, has been arrested from Punjabi Bagh West after being on the run for five years, police said on Tuesday.

Rajat Tomar (45), who was declared a proclaimed offender, frequently changed his hideouts and adopted a false identity to evade arrest, police said.

"Tomar, a resident of Madipur in Punjabi Bagh West, was wanted in multiple criminal cases in Delhi and Gurugram. He was declared a proclaimed offender in three cases. A Delhi University graduate, Tomar was found involved in at least five criminal cases, including for robbery," a police officer said.

In 2007, Tomar was booked for assault in Vikas Puri. In 2016, he was involved in a robbery case in Gurugram and was later arrested with a country-made pistol. In 2020 and 2021, he was named in two separate cases registered in Dwarka, the officer said.

"To escape arrest, Tomar shifted base between Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, Narela-Bawana, Uttam Nagar and Punjabi Bagh, never staying longer than a few months at a place. He also changed his name to Rajbir," the officer said.

A police team arrested Tomar during a raid in Punjabi Bagh West after tracking his movements. During interrogation, the accused revealed that his parents disowned him due to his involvement in criminal activities, while his marriage ended in 2020, the officer said. PTI BM ARI