Wanted Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla arrested in Canada post-shootout

New Delhi: Khalistani extremist Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, on Sunday was arrested and taken into custody by Canadian authorities. Sources indicate that his arrest was connected to a violent shootout that occurred in Milton, Ontario, last month.

Sources from Indian security agencies have confirmed receiving information about Dalla's arrest, which occurred after his suspected involvement in an armed confrontation on October 27 or 28 in Milton town.

Indian authorities are closely monitoring developments and coordinating with Canadian officials for further details.

Arsh Dalla, a notorious figure in India for his alleged involvement in heinous crimes including murder, extortion, and targeted killings, has been living in Canada for years.

Dalla was the acting chief of the Khalistani Tiger Force and was seen as the successor of slain terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The incident unfolded amidst heightened tensions between India and Canada, especially following allegations by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau of Indian involvement in the killing of another Khalistani figure, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil. Arsh Dalla was considered a close associate of Nijjar, taking over significant operations post-Nijjar's demise.

Dalla's arrest comes days after a Hindu temple in Canada was attacked by Khalistani terrorists, prompting strong objections from India and a slew of protests by Hindu groups. India condemned the attack at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3 with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".