Wanted man held for firing in Delhi's Seemapuri

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 23-year-old man wanted in an attempt-to-murder case in Seemapuri, nearly six weeks after he and his associates allegedly opened fire at a house in the area, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Jatin, was traced to Faridabad in Haryana, where he had been hiding at his maternal uncle's house to avoid arrest, he said.

According to police, the firing incident reported on October 22, when four to five armed men arrived on motorcycles outside the residence of Saleem, and opened multiple rounds at the first-floor balcony where he and his wife were standing.

"Though the shots were fired in their direction, the couple escaped unhurt. A case was registered and further investigation was taken up," the officer said.

A team launched a search for the suspects. Through technical surveillance, the team traced the accused in Faridabad. The team raided the location and apprehended him, the police said.

During interrogation, Jatin allegedly confessed to taking part in the incident along with his associates, identified as Aditya, another suspect named Aditya, and Jaffar. He told police that after the firing, the group fled toward the Uttar Pradesh border and later dispersed to avoid detection.

"We are investigating the motive of the firing. Jatin is previously involved in a case. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the remaining accused," the officer said. PTI BM APL