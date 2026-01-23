Wanted man involved in arranging forged passports for gangsters arrested in Ghaziabad

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender allegedly involved in arranging forged passports and fake documents for members of organised criminal gangs, including for jailed gangster Salim Pistol, an official said on Friday.

Earlier this month, a court in New Delhi had declared the accused, Hardesh alias Sonu, a proclaimed offender. He was wanted in a case registered by the Special Cell.

The accused was actively involved in arranging forged passports and fake identity documents for members of organised criminal groups, including the Nandu gang and the Salim Pistol gang, he said.

"Hardesh was apprehended from Ghaziabad following sustained technical surveillance and specific inputs. He was wanted in a case registered under relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Passport Act," a senior police officer said.

A person arrested earlier had disclosed that Hardesh arranged forged passports for him and other associates. "Further probe revealed that he also arranged a forged passport for gangster Salim Pistol and facilitated funds for his gang,” he said.

Police said the accused prepared fake documents, identities and passports to help gang members evade law enforcement and continue their criminal activities, including illegal movement across regions.

Hardesh is a resident of Jagriti Enclave in Anand Vihar and was staying in Siddharth Vihar in Ghaziabad, police said. His arrest is expected to lead to further revelations about forged passport rackets, organised criminal networks and their inter-state linkages, the official said.

