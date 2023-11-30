Wanted man nabbed after encounter in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A man wanted in a robbery case was arrested on Thursday after an encounter with police here in which he suffered leg injury, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, a police team stopped bike-borne men near Chakia bridge during which one of them opened fire with a country-made pistol, Superintendent of Police Ankur Agarwal said.

He added that the police arrested Jitu, who suffered a bullet injury in his leg in retaliatory firing.

Jitu's accomplice managed to flee the spot, police said.

They said Jitu was involved in robbing a contractor, Motilal Verma, of Rs 80,000 after shooting him.

A country-made pistol and Rs 51,000 were recovered from his possession, they said. PTI COR ABN AS CK