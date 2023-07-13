Wanted Maoist leader surrenders

Paderu (Andhra Pradesh), Jul 13 (PTI) A 42-year old Maoist leader wanted in several cases including triggering an IED blast surrendered to the Andhra Pradesh police on Thursday.

Madakam Deva, also known as Bhagath, turned himself in as he was disillusioned by the Maoist ideology, police said.

He was involved in several attacks on security personnel, police said after Madakam Deva's surrender to the Alluri Sitarama Raju district police.

Madakam Deva, a Gutti Koya tribal, who was second platoon commander of CPI (Maoist) Party's PLGA battalion surrendered in the presence of the district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha and others senior officials.

He belonged to Dabbakunta village in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh state.

Over the years, Bhagath reportedly got vexed with the Maoists due to discrimination by non-tribal Maoists and party leaders exploiting members for menial jobs.

According to police, Bhagath was attracted to reformation initiatives such as 'parivartana', job opportunities through 'spoorthi and prerana' programmes and others which enable return to mainstream society.

Under the Police department's surrender and rehabilitation policies, Bhagath will receive a reward of Rs 5 lakh and other eligible facilities to lead a peaceful life, police said.

Meanwhile, Sinha called on Maoists to take advantage of the state government's welfare schemes to return to the mainstream. PTI STH SS