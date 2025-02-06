Wanted Maoist 'press' commander, wife surrender before ITBP, police in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Feb 6 (PTI) A Maoist commander who headed the Left Wing Extremist group's "press unit" and his wife surrendered before ITBP and police officials in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, officials said.

The Chhattisgarh Police had declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Pawan Tulavi alias Maling (37), they said.

Tulavi and his wife surrendered before Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and local police heads in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district, the officials said.

Tulavi joined the ranks of the proscribed group in 2008 and worked as teacher in its 'Maad (Abujhmaad)' division between 2013 and 2019.

He was elevated as an area committee member of the Maoists in 2016 and had been "continuously" working as the Maad division press unit commander since 2020 for issuing statements to the media on the organisation's behalf, a senior officer told PTI.

His wife, Payem Oyam (27), carried a similar reward (Rs 5 lakh), he said.

Tulavi is a resident of the same district where the couple surrendered.

His wife hails from adjoining Bijapur district. She had been working with the Indravati Area Committee of the Maoists since 2011, according to police and ITBP officials.

Two ITBP battalions, 27 and 44, have been deployed in the area for close to two decades for anti-Naxal operations.

The district was earlier part of the Rajnandgaon district.