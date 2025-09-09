Wanted narco-terror operative arrested in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 9 (PTI) A notorious narco-terror operative who had been absconding for more than two years has been arrested here, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused, Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Padgampora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, had been evading arrest in the 2022 case for more than two years and was designated a proclaimed offender, an SIA spokesperson said.

Bhat is the third accused to have been arrested in the case so far, he said.

The spokesperson said Bhat's arrest was a severe blow to the narco-terror module operated by Lashkar-e-Taiba and backed by Pakistan-based handlers.

He said the module smuggled narcotics and arms through dead drop consignments along the Line of Control in Karnah sector, and transported and sold them in the Valley.

The sale proceeds were channelised to sustain the waning terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Multiple charge sheets have been filed in the case, the spokesperson said, adding that with Bhat's arrest, the SIA hoped to unfold important terror links and gather more evidence to be presented before the court to supplement the undergoing trial. PTI SSB RUK RUK