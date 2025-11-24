Wanted robber held after two-month chase across Delhi, Bihar, Nepal border

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested a robber who had been evading arrest for nearly two months by switching locations across Delhi, Bihar and Nepal, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Anwar Ali, was wanted in a robbery case registered at Daryaganj police station on September 3.

"The complainant was assaulted and robbed near the Geeta Colony flyover, where the assailants dragged him into a forested patch, pelted stones on his head and fled with his motorcycle, Rs 6,000 in cash and other belongings," the police officer said, adding that an FIR was registered and further investigation had been launched.

During the initial investigation, the police scanned over 35 CCTV cameras and tracked the movement of the robbed motorcycle passing through Shantivan red light before the accused travelled towards Kashmere Gate. However, the trail disappeared soon after.

The officer further said that a breakthrough came when the robbed mobile phone made an outgoing call on September 4. Technical surveillance led the team to Mustafabad, where Anwar's brother identified him and revealed that the accused had left the area after a quarrel at his workplace.

"The team then tracked Anwar's movements to Burari, and later to his native village in Bihar. Teams were sent to apprehend him, but each time Anwar managed to escape by frequently relocating," he added.

Anwar used a combination of mobile switching, high-speed driving and familiarity with local routes to avoid arrest. Technical surveillance further revealed that he frequently travelled to Nepal to procure alcohol and returned at night, making it difficult for police teams to pin down his movements.

"On November 16, the team monitored his travel patterns and finally laid a trap near a canal bridge on November 20. Anwar was cornered from both sides and apprehended after a brief chase," said the officer.

During interrogation, Anwar allegedly confessed to committing the robbery along with his associate Salman, who is still absconding. He also disclosed that the stolen motorcycle had been abandoned in Delhi and can be recovered at his instance. Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM MPL MPL