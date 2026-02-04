Wanted sharpshooter killed in encounter with UP Police in Varanasi

Varanasi/Lucknow, Feb 3 (PTI) A wanted contract killer carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force here on Tuesday night, police said.

The encounter took place on the Bariyasanpur Ring Road in the Chaubepur area when a special task force team attempted to arrest Banarasi Yadav, an alleged sharpshooter accused of murdering fertiliser trader Mahendra Gautam, Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash said.

Yadav sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange of fire and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Two pistols and a large quantity of cartridges were recovered from the spot, police said, adding that the accused had more than two dozen criminal cases registered against him.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST Act was registered at the Sarnath police station in connection with the murder.

Police said another accused, Arvind Yadav alias Fauji or Kallu Yadav, from Ghazipur district, is absconding, and raids are being conducted at his possible hideouts.

