Wanted UP criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in police encounter

Lucknow, Apr 29 (PTI) A murder accused carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh has been killed in an encounter with the police, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar said that Jitendra was killed during a joint operation by the Mainpuri Police and the Agra unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The accused was injured in the exchange of fire that took place near the Tarapur Cut bridge, the state police chief said, adding he was taken to the district hospital, where doctors declared him 'brought dead'.

A motorcycle, a pistol, several cartridges and bullet shells have been seized from him, police said, adding several criminal cases of serious nature, including those related to murder, attempted murder, and robbery, were registered against him in Hathras. PTI KIS NSD NSD