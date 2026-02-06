Wanted UP criminal marries in Maharashtra; police still 'on lookout'

Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A man wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with an assault and vandalism case allegedly got married in Maharashtra's Satara district even as a local police team was present in the state to arrest him, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Akshay Kadam, carries a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest in a case registered under Tilhar police station in Shahjahanpur district.

Police said Kadam is among five persons accused of attacking a hotel owned by BJP leader Divakar Singh at Nagariya Mod on the night of December 19 last year. The accused allegedly assaulted staff, vandalised property, misbehaved with police personnel who reached the spot, and attempted to force a security guard into a car.

While two of the accused have been arrested and sent to jail, three, including Kadam, remain absconding.

Despite a police team being dispatched to Maharashtra to track him down, Kadam's wedding was solemnised at a marriage lawn in Satara district on Thursday, police sources said.

A video purportedly showing the wedding ceremony at a banquet lawn in Mumbai has also surfaced on social media. The footage allegedly shows cut-outs bearing photographs of the accused and his bride at the venue and investigators are verifying the clip, they added. (PTI has not not independently verified the content of this video.) Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said a local police team was in Maharashtra, but the accused managed to evade arrest.

"Our team is in Satara. However, before the police could conduct a raid, the accused fled from the spot. We will arrest him soon," Dwivedi told PTI.

BJP leader Divakar Singh questioned the police's functioning, alleging that the accused was able to marry without hindrance despite the presence of a police team in the state.

Police said efforts are underway to arrest Kadam and the other absconding accused. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB