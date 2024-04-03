Wanting to attach AAP properties but in a dilemma: ED to Delhi HC

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told Delhi High Court that it wanted to attach properties of the Aam Aadmi Party in connection with the money laundering linked to the now scrapped excise policy case (Delhi liquor scam).

Advertisment

As soon as Additional Solicitor General SV Raju began his arguments in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest, he said there is some property which is already provisionally attached.

“Proceedings are going on to attach properties worth Rs 126 crore,” said ASG Raju.

ASG added that the probe agency is wanting to attach properties of AAP.

Advertisment

“If we do that then they will say that this was done keeping elections in mind. If we don't do that then they will ask where is the proof? So, I am in a bit of a dilemma,” he said.

The matter is being heard before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.

Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, has sought his release on the ground that the arrest was illegal.

Advertisment

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal's petition asserting that a political party cannot be brought within the ambit of money laundering law is also pending in high court.

In its reply filed on Tuesday, ED said the political party, which was the "major beneficiary" of the proceeds of the crime, has committed the offence through Kejriwal.