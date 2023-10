New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) The World Association of Press Councils has condemned the death of journalists covering the ongoing Israel-Palestine war in Gaza.

In a statement, the WAPC also demanded an independent investigation under the United Nations into incidents of death, and injury to media persons in the war zone.

According to reports, 18 journalists were killed and 20 wounded in Gaza, it said.

WAPC is an organisation of Press/Media Councils and similar bodies from across the world.