WAPCOS recalls officials posted abroad amid 'organisational restructuring'

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Public sector enterprise WAPCOS, functioning under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has recalled its officials posted in foreign countries as part of the ongoing "organisational restructuring", sources said on Thursday.

The decision came soon after IAS officer Shilpa Sachin Shinde took charge as the new head of the Water and Power Consultancy Services (WAPCOS) Limited, which provides consultancy services in water resources, power, and infrastructure sectors.

"The decision to recall officials posted abroad was made as part of the restructuring of the organisation under the new CMD," a source told PTI.

Officials have been recalled from several countries where WAPCOS operates. These include Bhutan, Nepal, Fiji and Cambodia, another source added.

WAPCOS, a Miniratna company, has undertaken several projects internationally, particularly in South and Southeast Asia, as well as in Africa and the Pacific Islands.