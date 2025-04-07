Waqf Amendment Act unconstitutional: Manipur Cong

Imphal, Apr 7 (PTI) The Manipur Congress has termed the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025 "unconstitutional", asserting that the party will stand with the minorities in the country to oppose the legislation.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday, and by the Rajya Sabha in the early hours of Friday, following marathon debates in both Houses of Parliament.

State Congress president Keisham Meghachandra, in a post on X, said, "I, on behalf of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, strongly object the @narendramodi Government's Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was recently passed in Parliament and was given assent by the President of India." “I believe that the Modi Government's Waqf (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional, and it also undermines Article 25 of the Constitution - the Right to Freedom of Religion - which is enshrined as a fundamental right in the Constitution,” Meghachandra said on Monday.

It is nothing but an attempt through an “unconstitutional legislation” to bring personal laws under state control, he alleged.

“I stand with our brothers and sisters of the minorities of the country in opposing the unconstitutional legislation, which will snatch away the properties of our brothers and sisters of the minority community. I and our Congress party will oppose this divisive RSS/BJP agenda, which is against the law of the land,” Meghachandra added.

The Act aims to streamline the management of Waqf properties (assets permanently donated by Muslims for religious or charitable purposes) with provisions to safeguard heritage sites, and promote social welfare.

It also seeks to improve governance by enhancing transparency in property management, streamlining coordination between Waqf boards and local authorities and protecting stakeholders' rights. PTI CORR RBT