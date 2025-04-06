Waqf Amendment Act will ensure welfare of poor Muslims: Union Minister Chouhan

Bhopal, Apr 6 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said the Waqf Amendment Act will ensure the welfare of poor Muslims.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament.

"This is for the welfare of Muslim brothers and sisters. If it (amendments) is used properly, then the entire Waqf Board can be used for the welfare of poor Muslim brothers and sisters," Chouhan told reporters after offering prayers at a temple and addressing a programme in Khandera in Raisen district.

Speaking on the 46th Foundation Day of the BJP, Chouhan said "the maha yagya of development" is underway in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP and development are synonymous with each other, the former MP chief minister opined.

"Under Modi's leadership, 25 crore people have been brought out of poverty. I will hold meetings in every village in my constituency to prepare a blueprint for development. I will do 'Jan Jagran' by doing padayatra (foot march) because cooperation of the public is necessary. We will discuss with the public and then carry out developmental work accordingly," he said.

In the "Amrit Kaal" of Independence, it is the BJP's resolve to create 'Viksit Bharat', Chouhan added.