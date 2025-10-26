Waqf (Amendment) Act won't be implemented in Bihar if INDIA bloc comes to power: CPI(ML) Liberation

Patna, Oct 26 (PTI) CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Sunday asserted that the implementation of the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act will be thwarted in Bihar if the INDIA bloc, of which the party is a constituent, wins the assembly polls and comes to power.

The averment of Bhattacharya, who has also pledged, a "critical review" of the prohibition law brought in the by the Nitish Kumar government, is in line with the stands adopted by INDIA bloc chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, who on Sunday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be "thrown into dustbin" if the Mahagathbandhan or Grand Alliance is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference here where the CPI (ML) Liberation released its manifesto titled 'Parivartan Sankalp Patra' (charter of commitments), Bhattaracharya asserted, "We will ensure that the Waqf (Amendment) Act is not implemented in Bihar. We will ensure the same with regard to all other laws brought in the recent past which seem to be an affront to the federal structure guaranteed under the Constitution." The Left leader also described as "farcical" the prohibition law which has been enforced since April 2016 and asserted that the same will be subjected to a "critical review" if the INDIA bloc forms the next government. PTI PKD NAC ACD