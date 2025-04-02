Waqf amendment bill an 'attack on religious freedom': Y S Sharmila

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Chief Y S Sharmila Reddy on Wednesday condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill as an "attempt to undermine" the religious freedom granted to Muslims under the Constitution.

She called the bill a "plot" to suppress minorities and a violation of constitutional values.

The APCC president claimed that the bill was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda to allegedly hurt Muslim sentiments, terming it a "black day" for India and a means to incite religious hatred.

In a post on X, Sharmila said, “The bill’s provisions allowing government officials to supervise Waqf properties and requiring documents for properties dating back 300 years are deeply concerning, adding that, the stipulation that individuals must follow Islamic practices for five years before receiving Waqf land is unacceptable."

ముస్లింలకు రాజ్యాంగం ఇచ్చిన మత స్వేచ్ఛను హరించడానికే వక్ఫ్ సవరణ బిల్లు. ఇది మైనారిటీలను అణిచివేసే కుట్ర. రాజ్యాంగ వ్యతిరేక బిల్లు. దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా ముస్లింల మనోభావాలు దెబ్బతీయడమే నియంత @narendramodi మోడీ అజెండా. పార్లమెంట్ ముందుకు సవరణ బిల్లు రావడం అంటే ఈ దేశానికి ఇవ్వాళ బ్లాక్ డే.… — YS Sharmila (@realyssharmila) April 2, 2025

The bill not only disrespects the religious sentiments of Muslims but also allows the government to control Waqf assets and give them to Modi’s allies, she remarked.

Sharmila condemned TDP and Jana Sena’s support for the bill, calling it "shameful". She further criticised Chandrababu Naidu’s "hypocrisy" and highlighted his contradictory stance on Waqf assets.