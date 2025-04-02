Waqf amendment Bill an 'attempt to violate' religious freedom: J’khand Cong chief

Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Wednesday condemned the Waqf Amendment Bill, terming it an "attempt to violate" the religious freedom granted to Muslims under the Constitution.

He also said that the Bill is an attempt to divert people's attention from various issues such as unemployment and inflation.

"We are not against the amendment, but rather its intention. Amendment should be introduced in the interest of the state and the country. However, this is an attempt to create division in the country," Kamlesh told reporters here.

He alleged that the Bill weakens Muslims' authority over the board and allows the government to control Waqf assets.

Former Jharkhand Congress president and member of the state coordination committee Rajesh Thakur said, "The BJP wants to spread hatred in the country through this amendment. They brought the Bill to Parliament without holding discussions with stakeholders." PTI SAN SAN MNB